Ring Energy's Q4 output jumps 68% Y/Y on San Andres strength

Ring Energy (REI +3.2% ) rallies after reporting Q4 production increases, which it says show the horizontal San Andres play on its Northwest Shelf asset in the Permian Basin "is a superior play with its low drilling costs, high IP rates and lower decline rates when compared to other San Andres plays."

For FY 2019, Ring says 14 Northwest Shelf wells which were drilled, completed, tested and IPs filed had an average IP rate of 555 boe/day; four new wells were drilled in the play during Q4.

As a result, Ring says Q4 net estimated production averaged 11,405 boe/day, up 68% Y/Y and 3.4% Q/Q.

"The results from our ongoing drilling and development of [Northwest Shelf] continue to exceed our expectations and more than validate our decision to make the acquisition," CEO Kelly Hoffman says, and while 2019 has been "a year of tremendous growth," it also was "one of frustration... related to the reaction of the public markets."