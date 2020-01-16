Bank of America bolsters private banking adviser force - Reuters
- Bank of America's (BAC +0.2%) private banking arm plans to double its adviser ranks from 2014 levels to 600 and expand to 40 markets vs. 20 in 2017, Reuters reports.
- Overall, adviser count rose 8% to 482 last year.
- Though BofA became the biggest U.S. private bank, with $270B in assets under management, when it acquired U.S. Trust in 2007, it's lagged rivals since then.
- It ended 2019 with $288B in AUM. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase's private banking group has more than $670B in AUM and Citigroup's has ~$460B.
- Part of its drive to boost its private banking business is to use resources within its parent company. For example, it's tapping BofA's existing client lists from the company's investment and corporate banking units to increase the number of CEOs using the private bank to manage their personal wealth.