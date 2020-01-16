WhatsApp backing off from ad sales - WSJ
- Amid pushback, WhatsApp (NASDAQ:FB) is pulling back from its plan to sell ads, the WSJ reports - a plan that was the spur for the service's founders to resign from Facebook in 2018.
- And that slows ambitions to monetize a large WhatsApp user base.
- WhatsApp has disbanded a team working to find a way to integrate ads into the messaging service, according to the report.
- There's still plans to introduce ads into its Status feature (short-term posts) but the monetization focus now is on added-value features for businesses.