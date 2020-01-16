NBCU's Peacock launches with free, $4.99, $9.99 tiers

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and NBCUniversal have launched multiple tiers for its Peacock streaming service, as expected - including free, ad-supported and advertising-free.

The company gave a formal launch to the service with an ongoing investor meeting in its Studio 8H (longtime home of Saturday Night Live).

The Premium tier will have about 15,000 hours of programming, including originals, NBC broadcast series and reruns of key series. The lower tier will have about half as much content and only selected episodes of its originals.

A free ad-supported option ("Peacock Free") will have next-day access to current seasons of freshman series, along with library content. Peacock Premium will come at no additional cost for Comcast and Cox subscribers, be supported with some ads, and cost everyone else $4.99/month.

Those Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5.00 a month (any customer can go ad-free for $9.99/month).

It's set to launch April 15 for Comcast customers, and July 15 for everyone else.

It's now the latest with a challenge to Netflix (NFLX), the now-giant incumbent in the space, and joins in after high-profile entries from Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS, now in control of Disney Plus and Hulu). HBO Max (T) will mark the last of the big entrants later this year.