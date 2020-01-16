Crude oil bounces as trade deal sparks demand optimism

Crude oil climbed more than 1% today, rebounding from their lowest levels in more than a month, as the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal lifts prospects for energy demand.

U.S. February WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) ended +1.2% to $58.52/bbl, bouncing off the lowest settlement for a front-month contract since Dec. 3, and March Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) finished +1% to $64.62/bbl.

The trade deal "could mean more U.S. oil headed for China, in addition to the prospects for improved global economic growth this year, which ought to improve oil demand growth," IHS Markit energy analyst Marshall Steeves says.

"While the breakdown of exactly what [China will] buy is unclear, it is welcome news for U.S. shale producers that have been fighting an uphill battle producing more but making less or losing money," writes Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group.

Analysts warn that China may struggle to meet its commitment for an additional $52.4B in U.S. energy purchases over two years and oil prices could be volatile until more details emerge.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX