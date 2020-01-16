Kirkland's streamlines store base and C-suite

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) says it has mutually parted ways with COO Michael Cairnes as it makes a series of C-suite moves. CEO Woody Woodward is adding the role of president and will oversee operations in addition to his ongoing responsibilities across merchandising and marketing.

Kirkland's says it's continuing to aggressively manage its operating and infrastructure costs in an effort to improve profitability. The company has further reduced expenses at its corporate office and is planning to close 27 stores in early 2020. Further reductions in the store base could occur later in the year.

Holiday sales update: "While the environment remains challenging for home décor retailing, our business overall remains on track with our expectations. Seasonal and e-commerce sales are driving a sequential improvement in the comp trend, and we have managed a better transition to January than in recent periods."

Shares of Kirkland's are up 7.06% AH.

Source: Press Release