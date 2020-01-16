Bank OZK Q4 reflects loan, deposit growth

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Q4 EPS of 78 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 76 cents and declines from 89 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income of $215.0M falls from $228.4M a year earlier; net interest margin on an FTE basis of 4.15% narrows from 4.55% in the year-ago quarter.

Noninterest income of $30.4M increases from $27.6M a year ago.

Net loans outstanding of $17.5B increases 2.4% from $17.1B iin Q4 2018; total deposits of $18.5B, up 3.0% from $17.9B.

Net charge-offs to average total loans of 0.12% increases from 0.07% a year earlier; nonperforming loans to total loans decrease to 0.15% vs. 0.23% a year earlier.

Q4 return on average tangible common stockholders equity was 11.68% vs. 15.24% a year ago.

Conference call on Jan. 17 at 11:00 AM ET.

