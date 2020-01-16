Gap +10% with Old Navy staying home

Gap (NYSE:GPS) announces that the company no longer intends to separate Old Navy into a standalone public company.

The board concluded that the cost and complexity of splitting into two companies, combined with softer business performance, limited the retailer's ability to create "appropriate value" from the separation plan.

Looking ahead, the board intends to appoint a new CEO to oversee the full portfolio of brands and corporate strategy.

On the guidance front, Gao now expects FY19 comparable sales and total sales to both be at the higher end of its previous guidance range of down mid-single digits and down low-single digits, respectively. The company now expects $1.70 to $1.75 vs. the consensus mark of $1.74. A lower level of promotional activity helped Gap have a solid holiday print.

Shares of Gap are up 10.16% AH to $20.58.

Source: Press Release