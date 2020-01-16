Progress Software +5% on upside outlook

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) +5.2% reports Q4 results that beat on revenue but missed on earnings.
The Q4 loss from operations totaled $47.3M, up 53% Y/Y
Operating margin was 38% versus the 32% in last year's quarter.
Cash and equivalents totaled $173.7M at the end of the quarter.
The Q1 outlook sees $110-113M in revenue ($103.25M consensus) and $0.69 to $0.71 EPS ($0.63 consensus).
For FY20, Progress sees $448-455M in revenue (consensus: $435.22M) and $2.87-2.92 EPS (consensus: $2.83).
Buyback: The board increases the share repurchase authorization to $250M from the $75M remaining in the previous program.
Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on PRGS