Progress Software +5% on upside outlook

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) +5.2% reports Q4 results that beat on revenue but missed on earnings.

The Q4 loss from operations totaled $47.3M, up 53% Y/Y

Operating margin was 38% versus the 32% in last year's quarter.

Cash and equivalents totaled $173.7M at the end of the quarter.

The Q1 outlook sees $110-113M in revenue ($103.25M consensus) and $0.69 to $0.71 EPS ($0.63 consensus).

For FY20, Progress sees $448-455M in revenue (consensus: $435.22M) and $2.87-2.92 EPS (consensus: $2.83).

Buyback: The board increases the share repurchase authorization to $250M from the $75M remaining in the previous program.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.