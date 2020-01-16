People's United Q4 NIM ticks up from Q3

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Q4 operating EPS of 37 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 33 cents and compares with 34 cents in Q3 and 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Completed acquisition of United Financial on Nov. 1.

Q4 net interest income of $382.7M rises from $348.7M in Q3; net interest margin of 3.14% improves 2 basis points from 3.12% in Q3.

Q4 average loans of $42.0B increases from $38.3B in Q3; average deposits of $42.2B vs. $38.7B in Q3.

Q4 return on average tangible common equity of 12.8% fell from 14.0% in Q3 and 14.9% in Q4 2018.

PBCT edges up 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

