S&P, Dow rally to new record highs on strong earnings, economy

Stocks extended their bullish momentum in a broad advance that carried the S&P 500 past 3,300 for the first time and the other main U.S. indexes to record highs, helped by solid retail sales data and a strong quarterly report from Morgan Stanley.

Strong results from some of the biggest U.S. banks are a positive sign for the markets as "a barometer of economic stabilization," said Tom Stringfellow, president and chief investment officer at Frost Investment Advisors.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors started and ended in positive territory, with leadership from information technology (+1.4%) on strength in its top-weighted components and the semiconductor stocks, which enjoyed a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor's earnings results.

U.S. Treasury prices edged lower as equities rose, with the two-year and 10-year yields both adding 2 bps to 1.57% and 1.81%, respectively.

WTI crude oil climbed 1.2% to $58.52/bbl, bouncing off a one-month low.