MorphoSys and Incyte team up to advance tafasitamab in $2B deal

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) inks a global collaboration and licensing agreement with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to further develop and commercialize anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody tafasitamab.

The companies will co-commercialize tafasitamab in the U.S. with MOR leading strategy and booking all sales but equally sharing profits and losses. Ex-U.S., INCY will have exclusive commercialization rights, lead strategy and book all sales (paying royalties to MOR). INCY and MOR will share development costs associated with global and U.S.-specific studies on a 55/45 basis with INCY covering 100% of development costs for studies specific to ex-U.S. countries.

Under the terms of the deal, MOR will receive $750M upfront, up to $1.1B in milestones and tiered mid-teen-to-mid-twenties royalties on net sales. INCY will also make a $150M investment in MOR via the purchase of American Depositary Shares.