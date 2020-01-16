Bid to block Trans Mountain project tossed by Canada's top court

Canada's Supreme Court dismisses British Columbia's attempt to regulate what can be transported via the Trans Mountain pipeline project crossing its territory.

The B.C. provincial government wanted the right to require permits for companies shipping oil and other hazardous substances through the pipeline, which transports oil from neighboring Alberta.

The decision removes one of the remaining obstacles for the expansion project, which seeks to twin the existing pipeline and nearly triple its crude oil flow to 890K bbl/day.

Potentially relevant tickers include SU, IMO, CNO, CVE, ENB, CPG, BTE, ERF, TRP, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF