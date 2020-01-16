Sysco to go national with meatless burger patty

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) announces the launch of a new Simply plant-based meatless burger patty in the U.S. The Sysco Simply burger is a vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO soy patty with 18 grams of plant-based protein per serving.

The company says the meatless burger is now available to the company's customers in the majority of its U.S. markets.

Sysco's Simply brand is its lifestyle brand that is designed to help foodservice operators meet consumer demand for flexible menu choices.

SYY +0.54% in AH trading to $83.11. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is off 1.05% with a new competitor in the mix.

Source: Press Release