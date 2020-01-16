Peacock targets 30M domestic accounts, break-even by 2024
- As Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) wraps up its Peacock investor day, it's revealing key financial expectations.
- The company's Matt Strauss says measurables for the new streaming service are driven three ways: Active Accounts (accounts streaming each month); Engagement (hours watched per account); and ARPU (gradually building over time as it scales with users, content and engagement).
- On the other side, programming, marketing and tech are the key cost drivers. NBCUniversal plans a cumulative $2B EBITDA investment in the 2020-2021 time frame.
- By 2024, it's targeting 30M-35M domestic active accounts.
- Also by 2024: ARPU of $6-7 (mostly advertising), revenue of $2.5B per year, and break-even adjusted EBITDA. Hulu generates $10 per sub on advertising today, Strauss notes.
- Beyond 2024, the company expects "significant and growing profitability" with more scale.
- CMCSA is up 0.2% after hours; it gained 1.3% during the regular session.