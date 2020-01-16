Range Resources told to fix Pennsylvania methane leak 'once and for all'

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is continuing its decade-long dispute with Pennsylvania regulators over whether a natural gas well in the Marcellus Shale is responsible for fouled water nearby.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection issued an order this week for Range to fix the well in Lycoming County "once and for all," which it says is polluting water because of defective cement.

The DEP's order issued gives the company two months to submit a plan to reduce the gas migration and, after the department approves the plan, four months to submit a plan to plug the well and a bore hole next to it.

Range says it strongly disagrees with the order, pointing to "extensive third-party studies and analysis that determined the methane in the groundwater is naturally occurring."