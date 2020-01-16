Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says its FY 2019 iron ore shipments totaled 327.4M metric tons, down 3% Y/Y but within its previous guidance of 320M-330M mt, as operations were disrupted by a cyclone and a fire at a key port facility.

For Q4, Rio's iron ore shipments fell 1% Y/Y but rose 1% Q/Q to 86.8M mt.

For 2020, the company expects iron ore shipments - which accounts for more than 60% of its profit - to increase to 330M-340M mt.

Iron ore prices remain above US$90/mt, up ~25% from the start of 2019, and China's phase one trade deal with the U.S. may support demand for iron ore, although analysts say Chinese mills have largely restocked ahead of the lunar new year period.

Rio also expects to produce 55M-58M mt of bauxite this year vs. 55.1M mt in 2019, and forecasts alumina production of 7.8M-8.2M mt vs. 7.7M mt last year.

Rio guides for lower mined copper production to 530K-570K mt from 577.4K mt in 2019, reflecting lower grades at its Kennecott mine in Utah, although it expects to access higher grades from the end of 2020.