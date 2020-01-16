Plains cancels rates at points along Capline oil pipeline
Jan. 16, 2020 6:41 PM ETPlains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), PAGPPAA, PAGPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) has canceled tariffs on its Capline crude oil pipeline for barrels previously originating at St. James, La., and Liberty, Miss., according to a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
- The two origination points in Plains' reversed Capline pipeline system have been taken out of service and are no longer in interstate commerce, the filing says.
- Plains has said it expects the reversed Capline from the U.S. Midwest to the Gulf Coast to begin service in H1 2021 for light crude and H1 2022 for heavy crude.