Chicago ag futures thumped in trade deal fallout

Corn for March delivery settled -3.1% to $3.75 1/2 per bushel in CBOT trading today, with March wheat -1.4% to $5.65 1/4 per bushel and March soybeans -0.5% to $9.24 per bushel, its lowest in nearly a month.

There's discontent with the terms of the U.S.-China trade deal signed yesterday, as China's pledge to buy U.S. farm goods based on "market conditions" add to doubts among farmers and commodity traders over China's lingering tariffs on U.S. exports.

"Specific clauses proved problematic for a skeptical grain trade, with Chinese buying of U.S. soybeans mostly hinging on 'market conditions,'" said Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. "China will buy our soybeans when they need them and when the price is right, and not much has changed on that front."

"China's market conditions might not be favorable for soybeans, given the number pigs left after African swine fever," said National Australia Bank economist Phin Ziebell. "Soybean purchases are unlikely to be strong. There is not much upside potential for prices."

