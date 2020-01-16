Elliott boosts position in Windstream first-lien debt - Bloomberg

  • Elliott Management has increased its ownership of first-lien debt in Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ), Bloomberg reports.
  • According to bankruptcy disclosure statements filed in court, Elliott owns about $531M of Windstream's first-lien term loan, about $250M of the revolving credit, and about $355.5M of Windstream's first-lien notes.
  • As of Nov. 18, it had owned only $62M of the term loan and $88M of the first-lien notes.
  • Meanwhile, bonds in Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) fell, Bloomberg reports. The 8.25% bonds due October 2023 dropped 2.75 cents on the dollar to $0.85; its 7.125% notes due December 2024 fell 2.75 cents on the dollar to 82.75 cents.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.