Elliott boosts position in Windstream first-lien debt - Bloomberg
Jan. 16, 2020 6:59 PM ETWindstream Holdings, Inc. (WINMQ)WINMQ, UNITBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor785 Comments
- Elliott Management has increased its ownership of first-lien debt in Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ), Bloomberg reports.
- According to bankruptcy disclosure statements filed in court, Elliott owns about $531M of Windstream's first-lien term loan, about $250M of the revolving credit, and about $355.5M of Windstream's first-lien notes.
- As of Nov. 18, it had owned only $62M of the term loan and $88M of the first-lien notes.
- Meanwhile, bonds in Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) fell, Bloomberg reports. The 8.25% bonds due October 2023 dropped 2.75 cents on the dollar to $0.85; its 7.125% notes due December 2024 fell 2.75 cents on the dollar to 82.75 cents.