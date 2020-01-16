Germany reaches compensation deal for coal phase-out

Germany's government will pay utility companies billions of euros to speed up the shutdown of coal-fired power plants as part of the country's efforts to fight climate change.

German Finance Minister Scholz said operators of heavily polluting coal-fired power plants in western Germany will receive €2.6B ($2.9B) in compensation while €1.75B will go to those with plants in the east.

The compensation is separate from ~€40B that the government is promising to coal-mining regions to soften the blow of abandoning brown coal as an energy source.

Shares in German utilities E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) and RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY), which both stand to receive significant compensation for shutting down their coal plants, rose more than 2% today on the Frankfurt exchange.

RWE, Germany's biggest power producer, says it would need to cut ~6K jobs, or nearly a third of its current workforce, by 2030 as a result of the coal phase-out.

