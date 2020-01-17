China's GDP growth slowest since 1990

A bruising trade war with the U.S. and sputtering investment saw China's economic growth grow by 6.1% last year, as a slowdown rippled through many sectors of the Chinese economy.

While that was the lowest level in nearly three decades, the figure met expectations, falling within the government's target of 6% to 6.5% for 2019.

Trade deal help... Beijing is counting on improving consumer confidence and consumption to play a major role in boosting growth this year, according to Ning Jizhe, China's chief statistician.

Go deeper: China's birth rate fell to its lowest level (at 10.48 per thousand) since the founding of the People’s Republic of China 70 years ago, posing a long-term challenge for its government.

