Starbucks expands presence in low-income areas

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is expanding its effort to put more coffee shops - and create more jobs - in poor neighborhoods, further cultivating a reputation for being socially responsible.

"All of these programs are with the intent of being purposeful and profitable," said John Kelly, Starbucks executive vice president of public affairs and social impact. "We're defying a lot of the stereotypes and we're proud to do so."

The endeavor will bring to 100 the number of "community stores" Starbucks has opened since it announced the program in 2015.