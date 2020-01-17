20-year bond coming in H1 2020

The U.S. government will begin issuing 20-year bonds in the first half of 2020, as budget analysts expect years of continued growth in federal budget deficits.

"We seek to finance the government at the least possible cost to taxpayers over time, and we will continue to evaluate other potential new products to meet that goal," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared.

Offering a 20-year bond would be a reintroduction of a security last issued in March 1986.

