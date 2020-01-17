Futures point to more record highs

Fueled by soaring tech stocks and a solid start to earnings season, the S&P 500 crossed the 3,300 mark for the first time on Thursday, while other main U.S. indexes broke record highs.
Sentiment was further lifted by data that showed U.S. retail sales rose 0.3% in December, indicating the U.S. economy maintained a moderate growth pace at the end of 2019.
More record highs are in store today as U.S. stock futures point to gains of 0.3% before another round of economic stats that include consumer sentiment figures and the latest JOLTS.
