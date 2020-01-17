ADT prices second-priority senior secured notes due 2028
Jan. 17, 2020 6:32 AM ETADT Inc. (ADT)ADTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Prime Security Services Borrower, LLC and Prime Finance Inc. an indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of ADT (NYSE:ADT) has priced previously announced offering of $1.3B of 6.25% second-priority senior secured notes due 2028.
- The Offering is expected to close on January 28, 2020.
- The Company expects to use the proceeds from the Offering, along with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to redeem the outstanding $1,246M of its 9.250% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 in full and pay related fees and expenses in connection with the transactions.