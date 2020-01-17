Algernon set to launch mid-stage study of ifenprodil in IPF

Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) has engaged CRO Novotech to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ifenprodil (NP-120) in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough. The study should commence next quarter.

Novotech has also agreed to make an equity investment in Algernon via the purchase of C$220K of units at C$0.085 per unit, each consisting of one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share at C$0.12.

Ifenprodil, originally developed by Sanofi for circulatory disorders under the brand name Cerocal, is an orally available small molecule NDMA receptor glutamate antagonist.