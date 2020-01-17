Iterum Therapeutics down 15% premarket on capital raise

Jan. 17, 2020 6:52 AM ETIterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)ITRMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a group of accredited investors.
  • Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Iterum Therapeutics Bermuda, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will sell units comprised of ~(i) $51.9M of 6.500% exchangeable senior subordinated notes due 2025 (the “Exchangeable Notes”) and (ii) $0.1M of its limited recourse royalty-linked senior subordinated notes (“RLNs”).
  • Each Unit, consisting of $1,000 principal amount of Exchangeable Notes and 50 RLNs will be sold at $1,000 per Unit at an exchange rate of 1,000 shares per $1,000 Exchangeable Notes (~$1.00 per ordinary share).
  • The Exchangeable Notes will be exchangeable for cash, ordinary shares or a combination of both.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund the continued clinical development of sulopenem and the management of regulatory filings, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The agreement is expected to close within five business days of the execution date.
  • Shares are down 15% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.