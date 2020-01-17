Iterum Therapeutics down 15% premarket on capital raise
Jan. 17, 2020 6:52 AM ETIterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)ITRMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a group of accredited investors.
- Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Iterum Therapeutics Bermuda, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will sell units comprised of ~(i) $51.9M of 6.500% exchangeable senior subordinated notes due 2025 (the “Exchangeable Notes”) and (ii) $0.1M of its limited recourse royalty-linked senior subordinated notes (“RLNs”).
- Each Unit, consisting of $1,000 principal amount of Exchangeable Notes and 50 RLNs will be sold at $1,000 per Unit at an exchange rate of 1,000 shares per $1,000 Exchangeable Notes (~$1.00 per ordinary share).
- The Exchangeable Notes will be exchangeable for cash, ordinary shares or a combination of both.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund the continued clinical development of sulopenem and the management of regulatory filings, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The agreement is expected to close within five business days of the execution date.
- Shares are down 15% premarket.