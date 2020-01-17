Tailored Brands sells rights to Joseph Abboud

  • Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) strikes a deal to sell the Joseph Abboud trademarks to WHP Global for $115M.
  • Tailored Brands has also entered into a licensing agreement with WHP for the exclusive rights to sell and rent Joseph Abboud branded apparel and related merchandise in the U.S. and Canada.
  • "This transaction allows us to unlock value in the Joseph Abboud trademarks through an experienced partner that will focus on building the brand through international and category expansion," says Tailored Brands CEO Dinseh Lathi.
  • The company plans to use the proceeds from the transaction for debt repayment to strengthen the balance sheet and provide additional financial flexibility to invest in customer-facing transformation strategies.
  • Source: Press Release
