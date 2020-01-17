Wedbush cools on Polaris

Wedbush Securities lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) to a Neutral rating from Outperform.

Analyst James Hardiman notes that Polaris' MY20 products have yet to provide a spark and that the tariff exclusion process has been excruciatingly slow for the company.

"Given the fact that the 4Q print/FY guide is traditionally a difficult time to own PII shares (even in times more positive than these with significantly more visibility), we are taking a step back to get clarification on a number of these points," writes Hardiman.

Wedbush drops its price target to $95 from $110. The average sell-side PT is $112.08.

Shares of Polaris are inactive in the premarket session.