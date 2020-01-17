J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) slides in early trading after missing estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.

Intermodal segment revenue was up less than 1% as a 2% increase in load volume was partially offset with a lower revenue per load.

Dedicated contract services segment revenue increased by 20% as an acquisition and the addition of new customer accounts factored in.

Integrated capacity solutions segment revenue increased by 9% primarily from a 3% increase in load growth and a favorable change in customer freight mix.

The company saw its operating ratio rise to 91.6% from 90.1% a year ago.

Shares of JBHT are down 3.98% premarket to $114.99.

Previously: J.B. Hunt Transport Services EPS misses by $0.14, misses on revenue (Jan. 17)