Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Q4 non-GAAP EPS of 40 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 39 cents and compares with 39 cents in Q3 and 38 cents in the year-earlier quarter.

Q4 net interest income and other financing income on a taxable equivalent basis of $931M fell 2.0% from Q3 and 4.1% from Q4 2018; net interest margin of 3.39% fell from 3.44% in Q3 and 3.52% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted total revenue of $1.48B, in-line with consensus, fell 0.8% from Q3 and rose 3.0% from Q4 2018.

Q4 adjusted total loans of $80.4B fell 0.4% from Q3 and rose 1.8% from Q4 2018; business lending portfolio decreased modestly as the bank focuses on client selectivity and overall relationship profitability.

Q4 net loans charged-off were 0.46% of average loans vs. 0.44% in Q3 and unchanged from a year earlier.

Q4 total average deposits of $94.5B increased 0.5% Q/Q and 1.5% Y/Y.

Tangible common book value per share of $10.58 at Dec. 31, 2019 slipped from $10.79 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Regions Financial EPS beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (Jan. 17)