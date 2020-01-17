Bayer could settle Roundup claims within weeks, mediator says
Jan. 17, 2020 7:25 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) settlement of cancer litigation related to its Roundup herbicide may be just weeks away and likely will cover more than 75K claims, nearly double the number disclosed by the company in October, court-appointed mediator Ken Feinberg tells Bloomberg.
- Feinberg is "cautiously optimistic" that a deal will be reached in about a month and that the pact would be comprehensive, according to the report.
- In response, Bayer says the number reported by Bloomberg "includes potential plaintiffs with unserved cases and is a speculative estimate about the numbers of plaintiffs who might be included in a potential settlement."