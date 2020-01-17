Fastenal -3.6% after sales fall short

Diluted net earnings per share were $0.31 vs. $0.29 during the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 5.4%.
Daily sales of fastener products grew 1.8%. Sales of non-fastener products represented 66.4% of sales and grew 5.1% on a daily basis.
Signed 5,144 industrial vending devices, resulting in an installed device count of 89,937, an increase of 10.8% over December 31, 2018.
Fastenal also signed 79 new Onsite locations in Q4, resulting in 1,114 active sites on December 31, which represented an increase of 24.6% Y/Y.
