Gap viewed positively after Old Navy decision

Wedbush Securities turns incrementally positive on Gap (NYSE:GPS) after the retailer decides to hold on to Old Navy.

Analyst Jen Redding has increased confidence that Gap will top consensus marks with its gross margin given favorable promotions at Old Navy. She also sees it as a positive that the spin-off distraction is now in the rear-view mirror for Gap management.

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Gap and price target of $20.00.

Elsewhere on Wall Street: Bank of America Merrill Lynch hikes its price target on Gap to $13 from $11 and MKM Partners moves its PT to $19 from $15.

Shares of Gap are up 6.39% premarket to $19.80.

