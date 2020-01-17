Western Digital +2% after target hike, upgrade
Jan. 17, 2020 7:45 AM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)WDCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Wedbush upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from Neutral to Outperform and raises the target from $55 to $83, citing optimism about improved NAND chip pricing.
- The firm says that NAND chips are "in the midst of a V-shaped recovery," and it's "difficult now to project a scenario where pricing doesn’t increase through at least" Q3.
- Wedbush regrets missing the chance to upgrade WDC in December when the firm first reported improving NAND dynamics.
- Western Digital shares are up 2.1% pre-market to $70.10. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.