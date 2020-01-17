State Street Q4 crushes estimate as fee revenue rises, costs fall

Jan. 17, 2020 7:50 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)STTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • State Street (NYSE:STT) gains 2.3% in premarket trading after Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.98 blows past the consensus estimate of $1.69 as fee revenue Y/Y and expenses fell.
  • Compares with $1.51 in Q3 and $1.87 in Q4 2018.
  • Sees 2020 fee revenue up 1%-3%, net interest income down 5%-7% and effective tax rate at 17%-19%; 2019's effective tax rate was 16.5%.
  • Sees 2020 expenses ex-notable items down 1% Y/Y.
  • Q4 total fee revenue of $2.37B rose 4.8% Q/Q and 1.8% Y/Y, while net interest income of $636M fell 1.2% Q/Q and 8.8% Y/Y.
  • Q4 net interest margin of 1.36% declined from 1.42% in Q3 and 1.55% in Q4 2018.
  • Q4 total expenses of $2.27B rose 4.0% Q/Q and fell 8.8% Y/Y, with compensation and employee benefits expenses falling 12% Y/Y.
  • Assets under custody/administration of $34.4T increased 4.4% from Q3; assets under management of $3.12T rose 5.5%.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: State Street EPS beats by $0.29, beats on revenue (Jan. 17)
