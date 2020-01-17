Morgan Stanley leaves the Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) sidelines for an Overweight rating and a $30 target, citing the recent pullback and the "solid footing" for the company's fundamentals.

The fundamentals strength includes "healthy audience and engagement growth, strong revenue growth and solid progress toward profitability."

Analyst Brian Fitzgerald expects continued gains in engagement, global monetization, and margin expansion.

Pinterest shares are up 4.4% pre-market to $23.97. Shares are down 10.8% in the past quarter.

The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.