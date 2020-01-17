Prologis (NYSE:PLD) will retain a 15% ownership interest in Nippon Prologis REIT after the Japanese REIT issues new investment units.

NPR plans to use proceeds from the issuance, estimated at ¥30.6B ($208.4M) to acquire three class A properties for ¥59.3B from Prologis's wholly owned Japan portfolio on Feb. 5, 2020.

The assets, which together comprise a net rentable area of 2.6M square feet, were offered to NPR through its sponsor support agreement with Prologis. The issuance is expected to close in Japan on Jan. 31, 2020.

NPR is managed by a wholly owned subsidiary of Prologis.