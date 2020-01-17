Vail Resorts reports slow skiing action

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) discloses season-to-date total lift ticket revenue was up 0.4% through January 5.

Season-to-date ski school revenue was up 2.0% and dining revenue was down 3.6%. Retail/rental revenue for North American resort and ski area store locations was down 1.8%.

Season-to-date total skier visits were down 7.8%.

CEO Rob Katz notes results at Whistler Blackcomb and Stevens Pass were below expectations, driven by the poor early season conditions that continued through the holiday period. In particular, season to date snowfall at Whistler Blackcomb was 60% below the 30-year average through December 31.

While challenging results at Whistler Blackcomb and Stevens Pass have put downward pressure on overall results, the company still expects resort EBITDA for FY20 to fall within the guidance range.

