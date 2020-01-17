Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) had been expected to sign a potential $16B supply deal with Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) once a truce was reached in U.S.-China trade relations, but the plan could be delayed, Reuters reports.

Sinopec is planning to review terms of the 20-year deal with Cheniere because of the sharp drop in liquefied natural gas prices, according to the report.

The Chinese firm is talking to several other U.S. suppliers, according to one source, who says many items would need to be reviewed since U.S. gas prices have been cut by more than half since late 2018.

Sinopec, as one of the few state buyers with the ability to sign new multi-year LNG supply deals, also may need to convince the Chinese government to remove or rebate a 25% tariff that has made U.S. imports uneconomical in the past year.