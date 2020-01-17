Yum Brands +2% after Morgan Stanley points to attractive valuation

Morgan Stanley moves Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) to an Overweight rating after having the restaurant stock lined up at Equal-weight.

The firm sees attractive valuation on Yum, noting that it trades at a historical discount to peers despite its "stable compounding" business model.

MS assigns a price target of $118 to Yum to rep 16% upside.

The Quant Rating on Yum is still stuck at Neutral, held down by low grades for revisions and value.