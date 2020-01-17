DraftKings eyes Vegas sportsbook

DraftKings (DRAFT) could be looking at opening a casino sportsbook in Nevada, according to CDC Gaming Reports' Howard Stutz.

The company has leased a large amount of office space in Town Square on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip as it works on how to build a Vegas presence.

DraftKings operates retail sportsbooks in Iowa, New York, Mississippi and New Jersey casinos, while its sports betting app is live in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Hampshire and West Virginia.

DraftKings (DRAFT) is going public in a SPAC deal with Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:DEAC).