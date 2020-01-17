Citizens Financial +2.4% after Q4 beat, dividend boost

  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFGjumps 2.4% in premarket trading after the bank boosts its quarterly dividend by 8.3% and Q4 underlying EPS of 99 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 95 cents.
  • Compares with 98 cents in both Q3 and the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 underlying net interest income of $1.14B is roughly flat with Q3 and down 2% from Q4 2018.
  • Q4 net interest margin of 3.06% falls from 3.12% in Q3 and 3.25% in Q4 2018.
  • Sees current expected credit loss (CECL) implementation impact on 2020 provision expense of ~$475M-$575M and impact on net charge-offs of ~$475M-$525M.
  • 2020 outlook: Sees net interest income growth of ~1%-2% and NIM decline broadly consistent with 2019; stable/modestly up during the year vs. Q4 level.
  • Sees noninterest income growth of ~4.0%-5.5% vs. 2019's underlying $1.88B.
  • Sees ~3%-4% average loan and interest-earning asset growth.
  • Targets year dividend payout ratio at upper end of ~35%-40% range.
  • Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Citizens Financial EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Jan. 17)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.