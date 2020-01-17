Citizens Financial +2.4% after Q4 beat, dividend boost
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) jumps 2.4% in premarket trading after the bank boosts its quarterly dividend by 8.3% and Q4 underlying EPS of 99 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 95 cents.
- Compares with 98 cents in both Q3 and the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 underlying net interest income of $1.14B is roughly flat with Q3 and down 2% from Q4 2018.
- Q4 net interest margin of 3.06% falls from 3.12% in Q3 and 3.25% in Q4 2018.
- Sees current expected credit loss (CECL) implementation impact on 2020 provision expense of ~$475M-$575M and impact on net charge-offs of ~$475M-$525M.
- 2020 outlook: Sees net interest income growth of ~1%-2% and NIM decline broadly consistent with 2019; stable/modestly up during the year vs. Q4 level.
- Sees noninterest income growth of ~4.0%-5.5% vs. 2019's underlying $1.88B.
- Sees ~3%-4% average loan and interest-earning asset growth.
- Targets year dividend payout ratio at upper end of ~35%-40% range.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
