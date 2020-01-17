Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) falls in early trading after slightly missing estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.

Revenue from commodity groups of $690M fell short of the consensus estimate of $698M after a light month for the intermodal and chemical/petroleum categories. Commodity carloads fell 1.0% during the quarter.

Kansas City Southern's operating ratio was 62.4% vs. 64.3% a year ago and 61.4% consensus.

Shares of KSU are down 2.86% in premarket action on volume of over 20K shares.

Previously: Kansas City Southern EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Jan. 17)