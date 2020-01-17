MEG Energy prices upsized offering of senior notes due 2027

Jan. 17, 2020 8:47 AM ETMEG Energy Corp. (MEGEF)MEGEFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) has priced an upsized offering $1.2B of 7.125% senior unsecured notes due in 2027.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand to refinance the Company's $800M of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due January 2023 by way of a previously announced conditional redemption to redeem $400M of its $1B of 7.00% senior unsecured notes due March 2024 and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering.
  • MEG has issued a conditional notice to redeem $400M of its $1B of 2024 Notes at a redemption price of 102.333%, plus accrued and unpaid interest on or about February 18, 2020 and is conditioned upon completion of the offering.
  • The closing of the offering is expected to occur on January 31, 2020.
