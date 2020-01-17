Apple target raised on improving iPhone cycle

Jan. 17, 2020
  • Morgan Stanley raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $296 to $368, citing peaking smartphone replacement cycles and the upcoming 5G iPhone lineup.
  • The firm notes that the iPhone replacement cycle has expanded to nearly four years, but says the longer battery life and upcoming 5G tech plus "aggressive" trade-in offers suggest the cycles "can't stretch much further and may in fact begin to shrink."
  • Apple has a decreasing dependency on the iPhone with services and wearables constituting 27% and 37% of profits, respectively, says Morgan Stanley.
  • Apple shares are up 0.5% pre-market to $317. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
