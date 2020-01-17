BTIG sees Wingstop as industry leader

BTIG doubles down on its positive view of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) after taking in the restaurant chain's first-ever investor day event.

"We believe the industry-leading cash-on-cash returns, highly franchised business model and immense white space for new unit development will continue to drive significant sales, earnings growth and shareholder returns," says analyst Peter Saleh.

Importantly, Saleh thinks Wingstop can increase its mix of digital sales to at least 65% from 39% and expand awareness of the delivery program.

Saleh also reports that Wingstop management is "agnostic" on customers using the DoorDash app vs. the Wingstop app, implying margins may be similar in the two channels.

BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Wingstop and lifts its price target to $103 (45X the EV/EBITDA ratio) from $92. The 52-week high on Wingstop is $107.43.