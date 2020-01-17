Coeur Mining dips as production data disappoints

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) -2.9% pre-market after announcing Q4 production of 94.7K gold oz., 3.2M silver oz., 3.9M lbs. of zinc and 4M lbs. of lead.

FY 2019 production totaled 359.4K oz. of gold, 11.75M oz. of silver, 17.1M lbs. of zinc and 16.6M lbs. of lead.

Full-year gold production came in within company guidance of 334K-372K oz. but silver output was below the 12.2K-14.7K oz. forecast.

Full-year gold production at the Palmarejo mine of 111.9K oz. topped guidance of 95K-105K oz., gold output from Kensington of 127.9K oz. and Wharf of 84.1K oz. was within respective guidance of 117K-130K oz. and 82K-87K oz., while 35.4K gold oz. from Rochester was below 40K-50K oz. guidance.

Coeur says its key priorities for 2020 are to advance efforts to further expand Rochester, continue to stabilize and begin to optimize the Silvertip operation, and invest in exploration at top prospective sites including the Sterling and Crown projects in Nevada.