Hexo launches $20M registered direct offering; shares down 4% premarket

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 11,976,048 common shares at $1.67 per share for gross proceeds of $20M.

The Company will also issue common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,988,024 common shares of the Company. The warrants will have a five year-term and an exercise price of $2.45 per share.

Net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is January 22.